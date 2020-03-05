Barcelona v Real Sociedad preview, team news, prediction and more | LaLiga 2019-20

Barcelona will face Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday

Fresh from their debilitating defeat away to Real Madrid last weekend, Barcelona would return to the Camp Nou where they host Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday.

The two teams have lofty ambitions in the league this season and would go all out to secure maximum points to boost their chances of finishing the campaign on a high.

Barcelona v Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

This weekend's encounter would be the 40th meeting between both sides and the Blaugrana would be looking to pick up their 27th victory against Txuri-urdinak.

The visitors have won just six of those matches, scoring 36 goals and conceding 84, while the other seven matches, including their latest meeting, ended in a stalemate.

Barcelona v Real Sociedad Team News

There is no new injury concern for Quique Setien, although the Barca gaffer is still without the services of long-term absentees Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele who have been sidelined with knee and hamstring injuries respectively; while Sergi Roberto is also ruled out with a muscle problem.

Injuries: Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto

Barcelona v Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Nelson Semedo; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur; Arturo Vidal; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona v Real Sociedad Prediction

Barcelona's loss against Real Madrid saw them lose momentum in the league race and they now find themselves one point behind their heated rivals in a race that is looking likely to go down to the wire.

There is very little margin for error for the Catalans and every game between now and May is essentially a final if they are to successfully retain their league title.

For their part, Real Sociedad deserve immense praise for their performance under Imano Alguacil this season and they are currently punching above their weight in a bid to secure a top-four finish.

The Basque side are on an impressive run of having won each of their last six matches in all competitions but they would have their work cut out against a bruised Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Although their away form has been mediocre, the Catalans have been a different beast on their own turf and have won 13 of their 14 home games, drawing the other to Real Madrid.

Their charge would be led by Lionel Messi who is on a seven-game away drought (joint-longest in his career) but has been in fine form at Camp Nou, scoring four the last time Barcelona played here.

Real Sociedad's attacking impetus guarantees that there would be goals aplenty in this fixture but the home side would have enough in the tank to dispatch them.

Verdict: Barcelona 3-1 Real Sociedad

