Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu: You have to take your hat off to Florentino Perez

Barcelona vice president Eduard Romeu has paid homage to Florentino Perez over the way he has managed to keep Real Madrid in good shape. Despite the poor financial situation of clubs in La Liga right now, Los Blancos are still in contention to make a marquee signing very soon.

That seems to have won Romeu's respect as he remarked:

"It is possible that they could sign Mbappe and Haaland. Real Madrid are a big club and they are a very strong club."

"If we had done our due diligence in recent years, we would be in the same situation. The way Florentino Perez runs the club, you have to take your hat off to him. On an economic and business level, nobody is going to take advantage of Mr. Perez."

"I have great admiration for him on a business level and on a personal level he's been very gracious every time we have met. I can only give him words of praise."

Romeu also addressed the future of Blaugrana manager Ronald Koeman following reports the tactician could be sacked after the 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

It is rumored that the only reason Barca haven't parted ways with the tactician is because they can't afford to pay him off. The vice president, meanwhile, has denied that is the situation.

He said:

"The political answer is that there is no need and the real answer is that it's not a money problem, but there is no need. There is no need for it."

Barcelona put up a disappointing performance against Bayern Munich on Tuesday

Barcelona's mixed start to the season

Barcelona invited a positive atmosphere as they kick-started the post Messi era with a convincing 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad in their La Liga opener. However, the Blaugrana have failed to maintain that momentum in recent games, causing some unrest in the Catalan capital.

A 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao and a 2-1 victory over Getafe weren't seen in a bad light. However, the 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich was disappointing. What made it more painful was that the Blaugrana played cluelessly. They couldn't even get a shot on target throughout 90 minutes. Unless there's drastic improvement in the coming games, Ronald Koeman will surely lose his job.

Barcelona's next game is against Granada at home on Monday.

