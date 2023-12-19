Barcelona vs Almeria Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of Almeria lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Montjuic on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Almeria Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Mallorca over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Blaugrana were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Valencia in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Barcelona vs Almeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a predictably excellent recent record against Almeria and have won 13 out of the last 16 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's one victory.

After an unbeaten run of 13 matches on the trot against Almeria in La Liga, Barcelona suffered a 1-0 defeat in their previous such game in the competition in February this year.

Barcelona have won all seven of their matches at home against Almeria in La Liga and have a better record in this regard only against Levante and Cordoba in the competition.

Barcelona have lost two of the last three matches that they have played on a Wednesday in La Liga, while Almeria have won their last two such matches in the competition.

Almeria are winless in their last 20 matches in La Liga but have picked up points in their last two games in the competition.

Barcelona vs Almeria Prediction

Barcelona have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The Blaugrana are miles behind their rivals in the title race and need a resurgence in the coming weeks.

Almeria can pack a punch on their day but have been consistently outplayed in La Liga so far this season. Barcelona are the better team on paper and hold a definitive upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Almeria

Barcelona vs Almeria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raphinha to score - Yes