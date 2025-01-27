Barcelona vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th January 2025

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Atalanta lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Montjuic on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Atalanta Preview

Atalanta are currently in seventh place in the UEFA Champions League standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. La Dea edged past Como by a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the Champions League table at the moment and have been impressive in Europe this season. The Catalan outfit thrashed Valencia by a comprehensive 7-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Trending

Barcelona vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona are set to face Atalanta for the first time in an official match in the UEFA Champions League and will need to be at their best this week.

Atalanta will be Barcelona's 159th different opponent in the history of Europe's premier competition - the highest number of opponents faced by any team in the history of the competition.

Atalanta are winless in their last five matches against opponents from Spain in European competitions, with their previous victories coming against Valencia in the 2019-20 season.

Barcelona have won seven of their last eight matches at home in the UEFA Champions league and have scored 25 goals in these games.

Atalanta have won each of their three matches away from home in the UEFA Champions League so far this season.

Barcelona vs Atalanta Prediction

Barcelona pulled off a sensational comeback against Benfica last week but will be disappointed with their defensive performance against the Portuguese outfit. The Catalans have scored 12 goals in their last two games and have been in prolific form this month.

Atalanta have punched above their weight this season and will need to be at their best to pull off an upset on Wednesday. Barcelona have the home advantage, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Atalanta

Barcelona vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback