Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Basque outfit eased past Almeria by a 3-0 margin before the international break and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Blaugrana were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Granada in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 42 out of the last 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 10 victories.

Barcelona are unbeaten in each of their last seven matches against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have won each of their last three such games without conceding a single goal.

After a run of only two points in three matches against Athletic Bilbao at home in La Liga, Barcelona have picked up 55 points in their last 19 such games in the competition.

Barcelona have scored a total of 351 goals against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga history and have failed to find the back of the net in only three of their last 51 such games.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last nine matches in La Liga but have been held to drwas in two of their last three such games.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Barcelona have been impressive under Xavi so far but have stuttered in their La Liga campaign so far. The likes of Raphinha and Ferran Torres have shown flashes of brilliance this season and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Athletic Bilbao can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record at the Camp Nou. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ferran Torres to score - Yes