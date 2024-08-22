Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Athletic Bilbao lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Montjuic on Saturday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Athletic Bilbao are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Basque side played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against Getafe last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past month. The Blaugrana defeated Valencia by a narrow 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 43 out of the last 68 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Athletic Bilbao's 11 victories.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 22 matches at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-1 margin in November 2001.

Athletic Bilbao have won only one of their last 21 matches against Barcelona in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 1-0 margin at home in August 2019.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in each of their last 39 matches at home against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga and have scored a total of 108 goals in these matches.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Barcelona have shown flashes of potential under Hansi Flick but have plenty of work to do to compete with Real Madrid in the title race this season. Lamine Yamal broke through the ranks last season and will look to bolster his goalscoring credentials in the coming months.

Athletic Bilbao have a strong squad at their disposal but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lamine Yamal to score - Yes

