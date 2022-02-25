Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips - 27th February 2022

Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao at the Camp Nou in La Liga on Saturday, looking to continue their momentum.

Xavi's side are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, last losing ironically to Bilbao themselves in a 3-2 defeat in Copa del Rey last month.

They also overcame Napoli in a thrilling 4-2 victory in the Europa League on Thursday to qualify for the last-16 and boast a nine-game undefeated streak in La Liga.

Things are finally improving again for the beleaguered side following a disastrous first few months of the campaign.

However, the Blaugrana are still 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand and sit fourth in the league standings.

Bilbao have become a bogey side for Barcelona in recent times, having also held them to a 1-1 draw on the opening day of the league campaign back in August.

Los Leones are also doing well in the top-flight, with just one loss in six games. They sit in eighth position with 37 points as European football is on their agenda.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have gone 19 consecutive home league games without a loss to Bilbao, who last won at the Camp Nou in November 2001 (1-2)

The Catalans are unbeaten in 18 consecutive games in La Liga against opponents from the Basque Country since a 1-0 loss to Bilbao in August 2019

The Blaugrana have lost just one of their last 14 games in the top-flight after losing three of their previous four

Athletic have won four of their last six La Liga games

Xavi's troops have scored in each of their last nine league matches, their best run since a 26-game streak between November 2020 and May 2021

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

With new arrivals making an immediate impact, Barcelona are playing with renewed vigor at the moment.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is breathing fire at the moment, while Adama Traore has looked right at home too. Ferran Torres has also impressed.

The club seem to have their swagger back and Bilbao will have to pull off something extraordinary to beat them again.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 (The last five clashes between the sides have averages 3.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

