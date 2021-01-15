Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | Spanish Super Cup 2020-21

Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday.

Alas, the Spanish Super Cup final will not be an El Clasico. Athletic Bilbao decided to pour cold water on those hopes of ours. It was quite a redeeming turn of events for Raul Garcia against Real Madrid as he scored both of Athletic Bilbao's goals to knock Los Blancos out of the competition in the semifinal.

Raul Garcia had been sent off in Real Madrid's league win over Athletic Bilbao last month. This time, he was able to flip the script and Zinedine Zidane's much-trusted deputy Lucas Vazquez was at fault for both goals. It was new manager Marcelino's second game in charge of Athletic and he couldn't have asked for a much better start to proceedings.

Meanwhile, Barcelona had to dig deep to grind out a win against Real Sociedad in the absence of Lionel Messi. Real Sociedad had held them to a 1-1 draw and forced the game into extra time. Eventually a penalty shootout was required to separate both parties and Barcelona won the shootout 3-2.

Barcelona had registered a 3-2 win over Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga less than 10 days back with Lionel Messi leading from the front and bagging a brace at the San Mames.

But on Sunday, Athletic Bilbao will show up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed after scuppering the reigning Spanish Supercopa and La Liga champions' unbeaten streak that lasted over a month.

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have played a total of 57 matches against each other till date. The Cules have an excellent record against Athletic Bilbao and have won 37 of those games. Athletic Bilbao have managed only 12 victories against Barcelona. Eight matches have ended in a draw.

The last meeting between these two teams was in the first week of January 2021 and it ended in a 3-2 victory for Barcelona.

Barcelona form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Athletic Bilbao form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Barcelona

Lionel Messi's availability will be subject to a late assessment after he was forced to sit out of the game against Real Sociedad due to a muscle problem. Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati continue be sidelined for the Cules through injuries.

Injuries: Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Lionel Messi

Suspensions: None

Athletic Bilbao

Yerry Alvarez returned to the bench against Real Madrid though he remained an unused substitute. Peru Nolaskoain continues to be sidelined with an injury for Athletic Bilbao. There are no fresh injury concerns for Marcelino.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted Lineups

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-4-2): Unai Simon; Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Vencedor, De Marcos, Iker Muniain; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Barcelona's chances will receive a major boost should Lionel Messi get cleared to feature on Sunday. They had to dig deep to eke out a win against Real Sociedad. Athletic Bilbao are under a new manager and it might be too early to suggest that Marcelino's effect has been telling.

This could really go eitherway but given how Messi has not been ruled out and how they are unbeaten in their last nine games, we are tempted to go with Barcelona for this one.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Athletic Bilbao