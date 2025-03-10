Barcelona vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Benfica lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Tuesday. Barcelona pulled off a brilliant 1-0 victory with ten men in the reverse fixture and go into this fixture with a significant upper hand.

Barcelona vs Benfica Preview

Benfica are currently in second place in the Liga Portugal standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side eased past Nacional by a 3-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table at the moment and have been in excellent form under Hansi Flick this month. The Catalans have improved tremendously under the German manager and will look to dedicate a victory to the late Carles Minarro Garcia on Tuesday.

Barcelona vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good historical record against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League and have won five out of the 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Benfica's two victories.

Barcelona have lost only one of their last 10 matches against Benfica in major European competitions and have remained unbeaten in their last four such games at home against the Portuguese side.

Barcelona have already defeated Benfica twice in the UEFA Champions League so far this season, with both their victories coming away from home.

Benfica are winless in their last four matches away from home against Barcelona in European competitions and have failed to find the back of the net in their last three such games.

Benfica have been eliminated in five of their last six knockout games in the UEFA Champions League when they have lost the first leg.

Barcelona vs Benfica Prediction

Barcelona have stepped up to the plate so far this season and will be intent on bouncing back after multiple failures in the UEFA Champions League. The Catalans have reacted brilliantly at crucial junctures this season and will look to prove their mettle yet again this week.

Benfica can pull off an upset on their day but have seen their fortunes gradually dwindle against the Blaugrana in recent years. Barcelona have the home advantage this week and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica

Barcelona vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

