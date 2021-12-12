Barcelona vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Maradona Cup 2021

Barcelona and Boca Juniors will face off at the Mrsool Park on Tuesday in a friendly to honor the memory of footballing great Diego Armando Maradona.

Barcelona suffered a devastating exit from the Champions League as they were beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich last Wednesday. The Spanish powerhouse are set to play Europa League football for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

In summary, all is not positive at the moment for Xavi and his team. They will, however, put all that behind them as they face Boca Juniors on Tuesday in a game to honor a true legend of the game.

Boca Juniors largely disappointed in their title defense in the league this season as they finished fourth, their lowest finish since 2016. However, beat Tallares on penalties in the Copa Argentina final last week, thereby winning the cup competition for a record fourth time.

Boca Juniors will be looking to put in a good performance in honor of a legend who ended his illustrious playing career at the club.

Barcelona vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head

Barcelona and Boca Juniors have met 10 times in the past. The hosts have won both of their most recent meetings, including a 3-0 victory in the Joan Gamper Trophy back in 2018. Malcom, Lionel Messi and Rafinha Alcantara all got on the scoresheet for the Blaugrana on that occasion.

Barcelona Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-D-W

Boca Juniors Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-D-D-L

Barcelona vs Boca Juniors Team News

Barcelona

Jordi Alba came off injured in the first half against Bayern Munich last week. The fullback joins Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite on the injured list for the Camp Nou club.

Injured: Jordi Alba, Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Pedri, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Boca Juniors

Exequiel Zeballos came off injured in Boca Juniors' last game and is expected to miss out on the Barcelona clash. The teenager joins Marcelo Weigandt, Agustin Obando and Nicolas Orsini on the injured list.

Injured: Exequiel Zeballos, Marcelo Weigandt, Agustin Obando, Nicolas Orsini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Neto; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza; Riqui Puig, Gavi, Nicolas Gonzalez; Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong

Boca Juniors Predicted XI (4-3-3): Agustin Rossi; Frank Fabra, Marcos Rojo, Carlos Izquierdoz, Luis Advincula; Agustin Almendra, Jorman Campuzano, Juan Ramirez; Edwin Cardona, Luis Vazquez, Cristian Pavon

Barcelona vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Barcelona have won just one of their last four games before their meeting with Osasuna later on Sunday. They also failed to score in three of those games. However, the friendly game on Tuesday presents a chance for the team to regroup and make the most of the rest of their campaign.

Boca Juniors will be buoyed by their cup win and 8-1 victory in the final fixture of the league season. However, we expect Barca to triumph on Tuesday.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Boca Juniors

Edited by Peter P