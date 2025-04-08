Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th April 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Borussia Dortmund lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Montjuic on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Borussia Dortmund are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have failed to make an impact on the domestic front this season. The away side thrashed SC Freiburg by a 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Catalan giants were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Real Betis in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Ad

Trending

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent record against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, with the other two games ending in draws. Borussia Dortmund have never defeated Barcelona on the European stage.

Borussia Dortmund are winless in their five matches against Barcelona in European competitions and have endured a run of six such games in a row against only two other opponents in their history.

Hansi Flick has won each of his six games against Borussia Dortmund in all competitions, with his teams scoring an average of three goals per game against the Ruhr Valley giants during this period.

Borussia Dortmund have won only three of their last 20 matches away from home against opponents from Spain in European competitions.

Ad

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Barcelona have thrived under Hansi Flick this season and have their sights set on the Champions League trophy at the moment. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have been sensational for the Catalans so far and will look to make their mark this week.

Borussia Dortmund have shown signs of a resurgence at the moment and will need to peak at the perfect time on Wednesday. Barcelona are in better shape at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More