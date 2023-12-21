Barcelona vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21st 2023

Barcelona and Club America will square off in a club friendly at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Thursday.

Barca are coming into the game off a hard-fought 3-2 home victory over Almeria in their final La Liga game of 2023. They twice took the lead in the game, only for their winless visitors to fight back on each occasion. Raphinha broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute while Leo Baptistao drew the game level four minutes before the break. Sergi Roberto restored the Catalans' lead on the hour-mark, only for Edgar Gonzalez to equalize 11 minutes later. Roberto was the unlikely hero as he completed his brace with nine minutes left in regulation time.

Club America, meanwhile, saw off UANL Tigres with a 3-0 victory after extra time in the second leg of the Liga MX Apertura final. Both sides could not be separated after a 1-1 draw in the first leg and a goalless draw in regulation time in the second leg. Julian Quinones, Richard Sanchez and Jonathan Rodriguez all found the back of the net in extra time.

The Mexican champions will face the Spanish champions in a high-profile friendly for the noble cause of raising funds for the victims of Hurricane Otis.

Barcelona vs Club America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides clashed in the 2006 FIFA Club World Cup. Barcelona claimed a 4-0 victory on that occasion.

They also squared off in the 2011 International Champions Cup. Barcelona won 2-0.

Four of Club America's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Barcelona's last eight games, including each of the last four, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Barcelona have won three of the last five club friendlies they have played.

Barcelona vs Club America Prediction

Barcelona have not had the title defense they envisaged in La Liga and are six points behind table-topping surprise package Girona, having played a game more.

The manner of their victory over last-placed Almeria left Xavi fuming in his post-match comments and the 43-year-old will use the Christmas break to profer solutions.

Club America are fresh off winning a 14th league crown and Barcelona's current wobbles mean they could be there for the taking.

Xavi has been severely hampered by injuries this season and might not field a weakened side to mitigate the chances of more injuries to important players. However, the Catalans should still have enough in the tank to claim victory.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Club America

Barcelona vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals