Barcelona vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Barcelona will welcome Como to Estadi Johan Cruyff in the annual Joan Gamper trophy on Sunday. The Blaugrana met Monaco last year and suffered a 3-0 loss. They will look to register a win this time around.
The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in the preseason leading up to this match, a feat they last achieved in 2017. They met Daegu in their previous friendly on Monday and registered a comfortable 5-0 win. Gavi bagged a first-half brace while Robert Lewandowski also scored in the first half. Substitutes Toni Fernández and Marcus Rashford added goals after the break.
The Lariani have also won their four friendlies thus far. They met Real Betis on Wednesday and registered a 3-2 win. Assane Diao and Lucas Da Cunha scored in the first half, and Iván Azón bagged a 90th-minute winner.
Barcelona vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will meet for the first time.
- The visitors have scored three goals apiece in their four friendlies thus far.
- The Blaugrana have scored 15 goals in three friendlies so far while conceding four times.
- The hosts have won their last three meetings against Italian teams in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Notably, they have scored three goals apiece in these wins while keeping two clean sheets.
- The Lariani have enjoyed an unbeaten record in three games against Spanish teams, though all three games were preseason friendlies. They have registered two wins and have scored six goals.
- The Blaugrana have scored at least two goals in their last 11 games in all competitions, including friendlies.
- The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and have suffered just one loss in all competitions since April. They have registered 10 wins in 12 games in that period.
Barcelona vs Como Prediction
The Blaugrana have returned from their tour of Asia on an impressive note, scoring 15 goals in just three games. They will play for the first time in Spain since May and will look to leave a good account of themselves here. They have won seven of their last eight meetings against debutants in the Joan Gamper Trophy, scoring 28 goals in these games.
Robert Lewandowski is nursing a hamstring issue and is a key absentee for Hansi Flick. Dani Olmo has trained separately from the group.
The Lariani have scored three goals apiece in their four friendlies and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won two of their three friendlies against Spanish teams. Sergi Roberto and Cesc Fàbregas return to face their childhood club here.
The Catalans have a good record in this annual competition, and considering their prolific run in the preseason, we back them to record a narrow win.
Prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Como
Barcelona vs Como Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes