Barcelona vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Barcelona will welcome Como to Estadi Johan Cruyff in the annual Joan Gamper trophy on Sunday. The Blaugrana met Monaco last year and suffered a 3-0 loss. They will look to register a win this time around.

Ad

The hosts have enjoyed a 100% record in the preseason leading up to this match, a feat they last achieved in 2017. They met Daegu in their previous friendly on Monday and registered a comfortable 5-0 win. Gavi bagged a first-half brace while Robert Lewandowski also scored in the first half. Substitutes Toni Fernández and Marcus Rashford added goals after the break.

The Lariani have also won their four friendlies thus far. They met Real Betis on Wednesday and registered a 3-2 win. Assane Diao and Lucas Da Cunha scored in the first half, and Iván Azón bagged a 90th-minute winner.

Ad

Trending

Barcelona vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The visitors have scored three goals apiece in their four friendlies thus far.

The Blaugrana have scored 15 goals in three friendlies so far while conceding four times.

The hosts have won their last three meetings against Italian teams in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Notably, they have scored three goals apiece in these wins while keeping two clean sheets.

The Lariani have enjoyed an unbeaten record in three games against Spanish teams, though all three games were preseason friendlies. They have registered two wins and have scored six goals.

The Blaugrana have scored at least two goals in their last 11 games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form and have suffered just one loss in all competitions since April. They have registered 10 wins in 12 games in that period.

Ad

Barcelona vs Como Prediction

The Blaugrana have returned from their tour of Asia on an impressive note, scoring 15 goals in just three games. They will play for the first time in Spain since May and will look to leave a good account of themselves here. They have won seven of their last eight meetings against debutants in the Joan Gamper Trophy, scoring 28 goals in these games.

Robert Lewandowski is nursing a hamstring issue and is a key absentee for Hansi Flick. Dani Olmo has trained separately from the group.

Ad

The Lariani have scored three goals apiece in their four friendlies and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have won two of their three friendlies against Spanish teams. Sergi Roberto and Cesc Fàbregas return to face their childhood club here.

The Catalans have a good record in this annual competition, and considering their prolific run in the preseason, we back them to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-2 Como

Ad

Barcelona vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More