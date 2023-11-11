Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Almeria to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Catalan giants slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Shakhtar Donetsk in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 19 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' four victories.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 11 matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga - their longest such run against Deportivo Alaves in the competition.

Barcelona have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last 17 matches at home against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga, with their only such result during this period coming in a 1-0 defeat in 2000.

After a run of six consecutive victories at home in La Liga, Barcelona lost their previous such game in the competition against Real Madrid by a 2-1 margin.

Deportivo Alaves ended a seven-match winless run in La Liga with their 1-0 victory against Almeria last week.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Barcelona have an excellent squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride this season. The Blaugrana were poor against Shakhtar Donetsk and will need to make amends this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have struggled this season and will be intent on pulling off an upset in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lamine Yamal to score - Yes