Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Deportivo Alaves take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Deportivo Alaves are currently in 17th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Blaugrana were held to a 2-2 draw by Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Trending

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 22 out of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Deportivo Alaves' four victories.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 14 matches against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga - their longest such run against them in the history of the competition.

Deportivo Alaves have won only two of their last 18 matches away from home against Barcelona in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin in 2016.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in each of their last 64 matches at home against opponents from the Basque country in La Liga, with their previous such failure coming in a 1-0 defeat against Deportivo Alaves in 2000.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Barcelona have been in impressive form under Hansi Flick but have suffered from the occasional stutter in La Liga. The Blaugrana have fallen behind in the title race and have a point to prove this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves have been in poor form this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Deportivo Alaves

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback