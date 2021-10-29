Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Deportivo Alaves at the Camp Nou on Saturday. The Catalan giants parted ways with Ronald Koeman this week and will want to begin their new era on a positive note.

Deportivo Alaves are in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Basque outfit edged Elche to a 1-0 victory this week and will want to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Blaugrana suffered a shock defeat against Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an excellent record against Deportivo Alaves and have won 18 out of 25 matches played between the two teams. Deportivo Alaves have managed four victories against Barcelona and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in February this year and ended in a 5-1 victory for Barcelona. Deportivo Alaves were thoroughly outplayed on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-L-W

Deportivo Alaves form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-L-W

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Team News

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Sergio Aguero scored his first goal for Barcelona last weekend and will likely start alongside Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati. Pedri and Martin Braithwaite are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

With Ronald Araujo also sidelined, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia are set to feature in Barcelona's defence. Anusu Fati has picked up a knock during the week and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong

Suspended: None

Deportivo Alaves have a point to prove this weekend

Deportivo Alaves

Edgar Mendez has made progress with his recovery and should be available for selection this weekend. Florian Lejeune is struggling with his fitness, however, and might not feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Florian Lejeune

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Philippe Coutinho, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Sergino Dest, Sergio Aguero

Deportivo Alaves Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Pacheco; Victor Laguardia, Matt Maizga, Ximo Navarro, Ruben Duarte; Toni Moya, Mamadou Loum; Manu Garcia, Luis Rioja, Facundo Pellistri; Joselu

Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Barcelona have not been at their best in La Liga and cannot afford to finish outside the top four this season. The Catalans have an impressive squad but are yet to hit their stride in the competition.

Deportivo Alaves can pack a punch on their day and have improved in recent weeks. Barcelona are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Deportivo Alaves

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi