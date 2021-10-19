Barcelona vs Dinamo Kyiv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Barcelona are back in action with a crucial UEFA Champions league fixture this week as they lock horns with Dynamo Kyiv at the Camp Nou on Tuesday. The Catalans have struggled under Ronald Koeman this season and cannot afford to lose this game.

Dynamo Kyiv are in third place in Group E at the moment and have managed only one point from their two points so far. The Ukrainian outfit suffered a 5-0 defeat against Bayern Munich last month and will need to bounce back this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of their group and have endured a dismal Champions League campaign this year. The Catalan giants have suffered consecutive 3-0 defeats in the competition and will have to be wary of another debacle on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Dinamo Kyiv Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a flawless record against Dynamo Kyiv and have won all four games that have been played between the two teams. Dynamo Kyiv have never defeated Barcelona in an official fixture and will need to create history this week.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 4-0 victory for Barcelona. Dynamo Kyiv were thoroughly outplayed on the day and will need to present a more robust front on Wednesday.

Barcelona form guide: W-L-L-W-D

Dynamo Kyiv form guide: W-D-L-W-L

Barcelona vs Dinamo Kyiv Team News

Barcelona need to win this game

Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has made progress with his recovery but might not be risked in this fixture. Ansu Fati scored against Valencia over the weekend and will likely start this match.

Ronald Araujo picked up an injury during the international break and is unavailable for selection. Eric Garcia was sent off against Benfica last month and will be suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Pedri, Martin Braithwaite, Ronald Araujo

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele

Suspended: Eric Garcia

Dynamo Kyiv have a point to prove

Dynamo Kyiv

Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Vladyslav Kulach, and Artem Besedin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Vladyslav Supriaga is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Vladyslav Kulach, Artem Besedin

Doubtful: Vladyslav Supriaga

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Dinamo Kyiv Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Sergino Dest, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Denys Boyko; Vitalii Mykolenko, Artem Shabanov, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Tymchyk; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Viktor Tsygankov, Carlos de Pena; Denys Garmash

Barcelona vs Dinamo Kyiv Prediction

Barcelona have endured a miserable start to their UEFA Champions League campaign and will now have to win both their games against Dynamo Kyiv. The Catalans were impressive against Valencia over the weekend and will need a similar result on Wednesday.

Dynamo Kyiv have excelled on the domestic front but will need to play out of their skins this week. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv

