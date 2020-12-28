Barcelona vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Spanish giants Barcelona host Eibar in a La Liga clash at the Nou Camp on Tuesday evening.

Ronald Koeman's side are fifth in the La Liga standings, and are eight points off leaders Atletico Madrid, even though they have played a game more than Diego Simeone's side.

Barcelona last played in La Liga last Wednesday, when they traveled to Real Valladolid in a 3-0 win, thanks to goals from Clement Lenglet, Martin Braithwaite and Lionel Messi.

The Blaugrana have struggled to put together any sort of consistent run in the league this season. Koeman will be looking for his players to begin that sort of a run from this game onwards.

Eibar are just a place and point above the relegation zone in La Liga at the moment. After beating Real Betis 2-0 at the start of the month, they have only picked up two points from four games since then.

Barcelona vs Eibar Head-to-Head

Eibar have not beaten Barcelona in any of the past 12 games between these two teams. In fact, they have only taken one point from those games against the Blaugrana.

Barcelona form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Eibar form guide: L-L-D-D-W

Barcelona vs Eibar Team News

Barcelona will be without their talisman Lionel Messi, who has an ankle injury. Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto remain long-term absentees.

🎙 @RonaldKoeman: "@Dembouz has been training with the team for the last several days and in principal he will be in the squad tomorrow"



⚽ #BarçaEibar pic.twitter.com/1tB16dl7mD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 28, 2020

Injured: Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jordi Alba

Eibar will be without Yoshinori Muto, Sergi Enrich, Roberto Correa, Paulo Oliveira, Sergio Cubero and Cote, who are all out with various injury problems. Damian Kadzior is ruled out with an illness.

Injured: Yoshinori Muto, Sergi Enrich, Roberto Correa, Paulo Oliveira, Sergio Cubero, Cote, Damian Kadzior

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Eibar Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Junior Firpo; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Pedri, Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann; Martin Braithwaite

Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Anaitz Arbilla; Pedro Leon, Edu Exposito, Pape Diop, Bryan Gil; Kike, Quique Gonzalez

Barcelona vs Eibar Prediction

Barcelona, on paper, should be good enough to win this game without any hassles.

But in the absence of Messi, the Catalans will not feel as confident as they usually do. Even so, we are predicting a narrow win for the Blaugrana in this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Eibar