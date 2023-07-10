Barcelona vs Estudiantes Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12, 2023

Barcelona SC host Estudiantes at Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday (July 12).

Barcelona were relegated from the 2023 Copa Libertadores to drop down to the Copa Sudamericana after failing to progress beyond the group stage. The Ecuadorian giants couldn’t repeat their brilliant run from the previous edition when they reached the semifinals. They are returning to the Copa Sudamericana after 12 years.

Ídolo del Ecuador will have revenge to take on Estudiantes, who have beaten them twice at home in continental competitions. Their last meeting took place at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, with Estudiantes winning 3-0. Barcelona are fourth in the Ecuadorian Serie A after matchday 15.

Estudiantes, meanwhile, advanced to the knockout round playoffs after finishing second in Group C of the Copa Sudamericana. Estudiantes were level on 14 points with table toppers Red Bull Bragantino of Brazil but fell short on goal difference. Estudiantes scored 14 goals in the group stage and conceded only one.

Los Pincharratas are fifth in the Argentine Primera Division with 38 points, with five rounds of games to conclude the season. River Plate are the leaders with 50 points, while second-placed Talleres have 41. Estudiantes hold the league’s longest unbeaten run of 11 games.

Barcelona vs Estudiantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met four times, with Estudiantes winning thrice and Barcelona once.

Barcelona have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

Barcelona have scored eight goals and conceded 12 in their last five games.

Estudiantes have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five away games.

Barcelona have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Estudiantes have won once and drawn four times in the same period.

Form Guide: Barcelona – D-L-W-L-L; Estudiantes - D-D-D-W-D

Barcelona vs Estudiantes Prediction

Damian Díaz is leading Barcelona’s domestic score chart with nine goals, while Argentine duo Bauman and Francisco Fydriszewski have scored twice in the continental tournament.

Fydriszewski was the league’s top scorer in 2022 with 15 goals. The three players will feel the pressure to stand up for the side once again.

Meanwhile, Estudiantes will count on their top performers to sustain their campaign. Mauro Boselli has scored three times in the tournament, while Leonardo Godoy and Benjamin Rollheiser have netted twice apiece.

The determination to avoid another home humiliation could give Barcelona the edge and a narrow win.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Estudiantes

Barcelona vs Estudiantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Estudiantes to score - Yes

