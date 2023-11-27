Barcelona vs FC Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2023

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another round of matches this week as FC Porto lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Tuesday.

Barcelona vs FC Porto Preview

FC Porto are currently in third place in the Portuguese top flight and are yet to hit their stride this season. The away side thrashed Montalegre by a comfortable 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the La Liga table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Blaugrana were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Barcelona vs FC Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against FC Porto on the European stage and have won five out of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Porto's paltry one victory.

Barcelona have won all four of their matches against FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League, winning the most recent such game by a 1-0 margin in the reverse fixture.

FC Porto have lost each of their last three matches against Barcelona away from home on the European stage, with their previous such defeat coming by a 4-2 margin in 2000.

Barcelona are unbeaten in the nine matches at home that they have played against Portuguese opponents in European competitions.

FC Porto have won only three out of their last 14 matches away from home against opponents from Spain in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona vs FC Porto Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal but have largely flattered to deceive so far this season. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are yet to hit their peak this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

FC Porto can pack a punch on their day and nearly pulled off an upset in the reverse fixture. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 FC Porto

Barcelona vs FC Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes