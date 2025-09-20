Barcelona vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Estadi Johan Cruyff on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Ad

Barcelona vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Real Oviedo by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Catalan giants edged Newcastle United to a narrow 2-1 victory in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Barcelona vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Getafe and have won 30 out of the last 44 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's paltry four victories.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 20 matches at home against Getafe in La Liga - they have a longer such record only against Elche in the history of the competition.

Getafe have remained unbeaten in five of their last 10 matches against Barcelona in La Liga - one more such result than they had achieved in the 21 such games preceding this run.

Barcelona have kept a clean sheet in their last three matches at home against Getafe in La Liga and could equal their longest such run against them in the history of the competition.

Ad

Barcelona vs Getafe Prediction

Barcelona have thrived under Hansi Flick over the past year and will be intent on defending their La Liga crown this season. Marcus Rashford came into his own in the Champions League this week and will look to score his first La Liga goal on Sunday.

Getafe have troubled Barcelona in the recent past but will be up against a formidable unit this weekend. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Getafe

Barcelona vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More