Barcelona vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The Madrid-based outfit slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Espanyol last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been impressive on the domestic front under Xavi. The Catalan giants thrashed AD Ceuta by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Barcelona vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Getafe and have won 27 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's four victories.

After a run of only one point in nine La Liga matches against Barcelona, Getafe have denied Barcelona a victory in two of their last four league games.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 17 home games against Getafe in La Liga - they only have a better league record in this regard against Elche.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight home games in La Liga this season - their best such run since the 2019-20 season.

After an unbeaten run of five matches in La Liga, Getafe have lost three of their last four matches in the competition.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in 15 of their last 16 matches in La Liga.

Barcelona vs Getafe Prediction

Barcelona have been in excellent form so far this season and can be virtually unstoppable on their day. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Getafe have struggled this season and do not have a particularly good record at the Camp Nou. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Getafe

Barcelona vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

