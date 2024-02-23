The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Getafe lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Montjuic on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side held Villarreal to a 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Blaugrana were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Napoli in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Getafe and have won 28 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Getafe's four victories.

After a run of six victories in seven matches against Getafe in La Liga, Barcelona have won only one of their last four such games in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their 18 matches at home against Getafe in La Liga - they have played more such games only against Elche without a single defeat.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in each of their last 24 matches in La Liga, with their previous failure in this regard coming in the reverse fixture against Getafe.

After a run of three defeats in four matches in La Liga, Getafe are unbeaten in each of their last three games in the competition.

Barcelona have scored 20 goals in the last 15 minutes of La Liga matches this season.

Barcelona vs Getafe Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive over the course of their campaign. Robert Lewandowski has found his goalscoring form in recent weeks and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Getafe have troubled Barcelona in the recent past but will need to play out of their skins in this match. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Getafe

Barcelona vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes