Barcelona vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Fresh off the back of their Copa Del Rey title triumph, Barcelona return to La Liga on Thursday when they take on Getafe at the Camp Nou.

The visitors have failed to taste victory in their last six games and will be looking to bring an end to this dire run.

Barcelona's unbeaten run this year came to an end last week as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to arch-rival Real Madrid in El Clasico.

However, the Blaugrana quickly bounced back from this loss to claim an emphatic 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey final.

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong alongside a brace from club captain Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to their first Copa Del Rey title since 2018.

With one trophy in the bag, Barcelona will now focus on La Liga, where they are in a heated three-horse race with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid for the title.

Barcelona are currently third in the log, five points behind first-placed Atletico Madrid, albeit with a game in hand.

Ronald Koeman’s men know they cannot afford a slip-up in the final seven games of the season if they aim to clinch their 28th league title.

Meanwhile, coming off an eighth-placed finish last campaign, Getafe have endured a horrific campaign.

Advertisement

With 31 points from 31 games, they occupy 15th position in the league standings. Jose Bordalas’ men have picked up just three wins in 17 games since the turn of the year.

Just five points separate Getafe and the relegation zone, and defeat on Thursday will be detrimental to their hopes of beating the drop.

Barcelona vs Getafe Head-To-Head

Barcelona have been the superior side in this fixture, claiming 25 wins in their last 35 meetings. Getafe have picked up just four wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Their most recent encounter was in October’s reverse fixture, where Getafe grabbed a shock 1-0 home win.

Barcelona Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Getafe Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-L-D

Barcelona vs Getafe Team News

Barcelona

Ronald Koeman will be without the services of Ansu Fati, who is sidelined with a knee injury. Martin Braithwaite sprained his right ankle during Tuesday's training session and will now sit out this tie.

They were joined on the treatment table by Philippe Coutinho and Neto, who are out with knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Neto, Martin Braithwaite

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Getafe

Dario Poveda, Cucho and Erick Cabaco will be unable to feature for Getafe as they are sidelined with injuries.

Other than that, Bordalas has a fully fit squad to select from on Thursday.

Injured: Dario Poveda, Cucho, Erick Cabaco

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Getafe Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

Getafe predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Soria; Allan Nyom; Djene; David Timor; Mathías Olivera; Mauro Arambarri; Nemanja Maksimović; Carles Alena; Marc Cucurella; Francisco Portillo; Jaime Mata

Barcelona vs Getafe Prediction

Barcelona will head into this tie with sky-high confidence as they are fresh off claiming their first silverware of the season.

We expect them to build on that performance and heap more misery on the struggling visitors.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Getafe