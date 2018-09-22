Barcelona vs Girona: 3 key things to look forward to

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 410 // 22 Sep 2018, 17:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona will take on Girona on Sunday

Barcelona will look to continue with their perfect start to the season when they host a stubborn Girona side at the Camp Nou on Sunday. The Catalans currently top LaLiga table, having won all of their league games so far this season.

With rivals Real Madrid just two points adrift, there is certainly no room for any slip-ups on the side of the Blaugrana. But Barcelona fans around the world can feel confident going into this game, especially looking at the imperious form the club is currently in.

On Tuesday, Ernesto Valverde’s side made a huge statement in Europe after thrashing PSV Eindhoven by four goals to nil at the Camp Nou. The result in the Champions League was emphatic, but the performance was much more impressive.

On Sunday, the Blaugrana will be switching attention back to La Liga action, as Girona lies in wait.

Here are three key points to note ahead of the game:

#3 Messi, Dembele to continue their fine form

Messi and Dembele are currently unstoppable

Whenever Lionel Messi is in such form, Barcelona breath a huge sigh of relief, but for opposition teams, the situation is totally different. The Argentine magician netted a hat-trick in midweek against PSV Eindhoven and when he is in this mood, he is very difficult to stop.

Fortunately for Barcelona, though, Messi is not the only player in good form. Expensive purchase Ousmane Dembele is enjoying his best form since joining the Catalans last year. The France international was also on the scoresheet in midweek and his partnership with Messi has been delightful.

Dembele and Messi have built a good understanding of each other’s game and it looks as though one knows where the other will be at any point in time. Against Girona, the pair will be expected to once again show their quality and perhaps grab a few goals.

1 / 3 NEXT