Barcelona vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Girona lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona outfit in an important clash at the Camp Nou on Monday.

Barcelona vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side edged Espanyol to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form on the domestic front under Xavi. The Catalan giants slumped to a shock 4-0 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this week.

Barcelona vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Girona and have won nine of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's one victory.

With 17 goals to his name in La Liga this season, Robert Lewandowski is currently the most prolific goalscorer in La Liga. The striker also has six assists to his name in the competition.

Barcelona have a 12-point lead and a game in hand over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the title race and could seal the league title with seven victories in their 11 remaining league games this season.

After consecutive defeats against Atletico Madrid and Getafe last month, Girona are unbeaten in their last two matches in La Liga and have picked up a total of four points from these games.

Barcelona vs Girona Prediction

Barcelona were humbled by Real Madrid in their own backyard in the Copa del Rey and will need to come up with an immediate response in this fixture. The Catalans have shown marked improvement this season and will be intent on making the most of Los Blancos' poor result against Villarreal.

Girona have improved in recent weeks and are capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Barcelona are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Girona

Barcelona vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

