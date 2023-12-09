Barcelona vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Girona take on Xavi's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The away side thrashed Orihuela by a 5-2 margin in the Copa del Rey this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks. The Blaugrana edged Atletico Madrid to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Barcelona vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Girona and have won seven out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's one victory.

Barcelona are unbeaten in each of their last six matches against Girona in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in four of these matches.

Barcelona are unbeaten in each of their last four games at home against Girona in La Liga and have scored a total of 17 goals in these matches.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in each of their last 13 matches at home in La Liga - their best such run under Xavi so far.

Girona have picked up 19 points from losing positions in La Liga this season - more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues so far.

Barcelona vs Girona Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal but have been inconsistent on the domestic front this season. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have flattered to deceive so far and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Girona have been exceptional this season and will be intent on pulling off another upset on Sunday. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Girona

Barcelona vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes