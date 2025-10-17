Barcelona vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Girona lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes over the past year and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side edged Valencia to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Catalan giants slumped to a damaging 4-1 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good historical record against Girona and have won nine out of the 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's three victories.

After starting their season with a winless run of seven matches on the trot in La Liga, Girona secured their first league victory of the season in their previous game with a 2-1 win against Valencia.

After a winning streak of five matches on the trot in all competitions, Barcelona have lost each of their last two games and have conceded six goals in these matches.

Barcelona have won three of their last four matches against Girona in all competitions, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 4-2 margin in La Liga last year.

The last four matches between Barcelona and Girona have witnessed 22 goals.

Barcelona vs Girona Prediction

Barcelona are in the midst of a slump at the moment and are in desperate need of a resurgence. The Catalans were overrun by an inspired Sevilla side in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Girona can pull off an upset on their day but have flattered to deceive over the past year. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Girona

Barcelona vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

