Barcelona vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga features a Catalan derby this weekend as Girona lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Montjuic on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Girona Preview

Girona are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Valencia last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this year. The Blaugrana thrashed Osasuna by a comprehensive 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Girona and have won 10 out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Girona's three victories.

After winning four of their first five matches against Girona in La Liga, Barcelona have won only one of their last four matches against their local rivals in the competition.

Girona have lost only one of their last four matches away from home against Barcelona in La Liga - the lowest loss rate in away games for any team against the Blaugrana in the competition.

Barcelona won the reverse fixture away from home by a 4-1 margin last year and have the opportunity to complete a La Liga double over Girona for only the second time in their history.

Barcelona have won each of their last eight matches in La Liga.

Barcelona vs Girona Prediction

Barcelona have been exceptional under Hansi Flick this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have been sensational for the Blaugrana and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Girona have failed to hit the heights they achieved last season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance on Sunday. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Girona

Barcelona vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

