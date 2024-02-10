Barcelona vs Granada Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Granada lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important clash at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Granada Preview

Granada are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Las Palmas last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Blaugrana eased past Deportivo Alaves by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona vs Granada Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Granada and have won 13 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Granada's three victories.

After a run of eight victories in nine matches against Granada in La Liga, Barcelona are winless in their last four such games in the competition.

After winning each of their first 24 matches at home against Granada in La Liga, Barcelona have failed to win their last two such games in the competition.

Barcelona have won five of their last six matches in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Granada have conceded 26 of their 45 goals in La Liga in the first half of matches - the highest such percentage by any team this season.

Barcelona vs Granada Prediction

Barcelona have managed to turn their season around on the domestic front but have plenty of work to do to catch up with Real Madrid and Girona. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Ilkay Gundogan have stepped up in recent weeks and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Granada have tormented Barcelona in recent years but will be up against a resurgent team on Sunday. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Granada

Barcelona vs Granada Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes