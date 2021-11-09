Barcelona vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

Barcelona are back in action with another UEFA Women's Champions League fixture as they take on Hoffenheim in an important game on Wednesday. The Catalans have been exceptional over the past year and have a point to prove this season.

Hoffenheim are in third place in Group C and will need a miracle to qualify for the knock-outs this year. The German outfit suffered a 4-0 defeat against Arsenal last month and will need to be at its best to stand a chance in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have predictably maintained a flawless record in this season's Champions League and will be confident ahead of this game. The Blaugrana are on an inimitable unbeaten streak at the moment and are the favourites going into this game.

Barcelona vs Hoffenheim Head-to-Head

Hoffenheim are yet to play an official game against Barcelona and have plenty of work to do to prepare for a unique opponent. The Germans are unlikely to see much of the ball and will need to make the most of their chances on Wednesday.

Barcelona are arguably the best team in women's football at the moment and have steamrolled both their European opponents so far this season. The reigning champions have been unplayable at times this season but will need to be wary of an upset this week.

Barcelona form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Hoffenheim form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Barcelona vs Hoffenheim Team News

Barcelona have an excellent squad

Barcelona

Caroline Graham Hansen's cardiac assessment is yet to yield results and the winger is set to be ruled out as a precautionary measure. Barcelona do not have any other injury concerns and will likely name a strong team this week.

Injured: Caroline Graham Hansen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nicole Billa is in excellent form

Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim have no discernible injury concerns at the moment and will have to field their best team against Barcelona. The Germans have grown in stature this year and will likely name an attacking lineup against the Catalans.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Hoffenheim Predicted XI

Barcelona Femeni Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sandra Panos; Irene Paredes, Maria Pilar Leon, Marta Torrejon, Leila Ouahabi; Patricia Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati; Lieke Martens, Fridolina Rolfo, Jenni Hermoso

Hoffenheim Predicted XI (4-4-2): Martina Tufekovic; Laura Wienroither, Jana Feldkamp, Michaela Specht, Katharina Naschenweng; Sarai Linder, Fabienne Dongus, Chantal Hagel, Jule Brand; Tine De Caigny, Nicole Billa

Barcelona vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Barcelona have excelled over the past year and are virtually unplayable on their day. The likes of Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati have grown into midfield lynchpins and have been able to unlock Barcelona's explosive firepower up front with stark regularity.

Hoffenheim are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day but have a few issues to address this week. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Hoffenheim

