Barcelona vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Montjuic on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Las Palmas Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The away side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Almeria last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The Catalan giants eased past Atletico Madrid by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Barcelona vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Las Palmas and have won eight out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, with the other three matches ending in draws.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 15 matches against Las Palmas in La Liga - their best such run against the away side in the history of the competition.

Las Palmas are winless in their last 19 matches away from home against Barcelona in La Liga and have suffered defeat in 17 of these games.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in 33 of their 34 matches at home against Las Palmas and have a better percentage record in this regard only against Granada in the competition.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight matches in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in their last four league games.

Barcelona vs Las Palmas Prediction

Barcelona seem to have turned a corner in their La Liga campaign and have come into their own over the past month. Lamine Yamal has been sensational for the Blaugrana this season and will be intent on proving his mettle this weekend.

Las Palmas were shockingly poor against Almeria and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Barcelona are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Las Palmas

Barcelona vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes