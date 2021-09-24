Barcelona vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Levante at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona have endured a difficult campaign so far and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Levante are in 16th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have struggled this season. The Valencia-based outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Celta Vigo last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, currently find themselves in seventh place in the league table and have struggled to meet expectations this season. The Catalan giants are in turmoil at the moment and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Barcelona vs Levante Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an exceptional record against Levante and have won 23 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Levante have managed only four victories against Barcelona and will need to be at their best on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-3 draw. Barcelona committed several errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: D-D-W-D-W

Levante form guide in La Liga: L-D-D-L-D

Barcelona vs Levante Team News

Barcelona have a depleted squad

Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong received a red card against Cadiz earlier this week and is suspended for this match. Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to start this game.

Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, and Jordi Alba are injured have been ruled out of this fixture. Ronald Araujo has been exceptional this season and is set to partner with Gerard Pique in Barcelona's defence.

Injured: Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Jordi Alba

Doubtful: Ansu Fati, Alejandro Balde

Suspended: Frenkie de Jong

Levante need to win this game

Levante

Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana, and Roberto Soldado are injured and have been ruled out of this game. Alex Blesa and Gonzalo Melero have recovered from their knocks and could feature against Barcelona this weekend.

Injured: Mickael Malsa, Enis Bardhi, Jose Campana, Roberto Soldado

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Levante Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Yusuf Demir, Luuk de Jong

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Carlos Clerc, Oscar Duarte, Sergio Postigo, Jorge Miramon; Pablo Martinez, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero, Jorge de Frutos; Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Barcelona vs Levante Prediction

Barcelona have largely failed to meet expectations under Ronald Koeman and followed up on their shocking performance against Granada with an underwhelming game against Cadiz. The Catalans have a mountain to climb in La Liga this season and will need to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Levante have had their fair share of problems this season but can present a feisty front on their day. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to secure victory at the Camp Nou.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Levante

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi