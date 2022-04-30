Barcelona vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips - 1st May 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Xavi's Barcelona lock horns with Mallorca in an important clash at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to step up to the plate over the course of the season. The away side edged Deportivo Alaves to a 2-1 victory last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Catalan giants suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive recent record against Mallorca and have won 23 of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's six victories.

Barcelona have won their last eight matches against Mallorca in La Liga, with their previous draw coming nearly 12 years ago.

Mallorca have struggled at the Camp Nou over the past decade and have won only one of their last 11 visits to the Catalan stadium.

Barcelona have been prolific against Mallorca in La Liga and have found the back of the net in each of their last 25 matches against the away side.

Barcelona have lost their last three matches at the Camp Nou in all competition and have never lost four home games in a row in their history.

Mallorca have taken six of the last nine points available to them in La Liga - as many as they had managed in their 13 league games preceding this run.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Prediction

Barcelona have experienced a resurgence under Xavi but have endured a shocking series of performances at the Camp Nou this month. The Blaugrana remain a work in progress and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture.

Mallorca have been inconsistent this season but are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day. Barcelona are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Mallorca

Barcelona vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to score - Yes

