Barcelona vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Valencia to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive on the domestic front this season. The Catalan giants slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Real Valladolid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Mallorca and have won 25 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's six victories.

Barcelona have won their last 10 matches against Mallorca in La Liga and have scored a total of 32 goals in these matches.

Mallorca have picked up points in only two of their last 12 matches away from home against Barcelona in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming in 2008.

Barcelona have found the back of the net in each of their last 27 matches against Mallorca in La Liga and have scored a total of 72 goals during this period.

Barcelona have lost their last two matches in La Liga and have not suffered three consecutive defeats in the competition since April 2016.

After losing only two of their first seven away games in La Liga this season, Mallorca have lost nine of their last 11 such matches in the competition.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Prediction

Barcelona have slumped after they managed to assure their league triumph and have a point to prove in this fixture. The Catalans have a young squad and could give some of their youth prospects a chance this weekend.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record against the Blaugrana. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Mallorca

Barcelona vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ansu Fati to score - Yes

