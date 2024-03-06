Barcelona vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Mallorca lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Friday.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 15th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The away side edged Girona to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Catalan giants were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Mallorca and have won 28 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Mallorca's seven victories.

Barcelona have won 24 out of their last 29 matches against Mallorca in La Liga and have found the back of the net in all the 29 games during this period.

Mallorca held Barcelona to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture at the Estadio Son Moix last season and could avoid defeat in both their matches against the Catalans in a single La Liga season for the first time since their 2000-01 campaign.

Barcelona have won 25 of their 32 matches against Mallorca in La Liga since the turn of the century - their highest win percentage against a single opponent in the competition during this period.

Barcelona have lost only two of their last 11 matches played out on a Friday in La Liga.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Prediction

Barcelona have been hampered by a spate of injuries this week and will need to dig deep to remain in the title race. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Mallorca

Barcelona vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes