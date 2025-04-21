Barcelona vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2025

Barcelona will invite Mallorca to Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in La Liga match on Tuesday. The hosts are at the top of the standings and have a four-point lead over archrivals Real Madrid. Los Piratas have 12 wins from 32 games and are seventh in the standings with 44 points.

Barça extended their unbeaten streak in La Liga to 13 games last week, with a 4-3 home win over Celta Vigo. It was a close game, and second-half goals from Raphinha and Dani Olmo helped them record a comeback win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two games. They kept a second consecutive clean sheet last week, playing out a goalless home draw against Leganes. They also failed to score for the first time in four games in that draw.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 74 times in all competitions. The Catalans have been the better side in these meetings, recording 45 wins. The visitors have 17 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

The league leaders registered a 5-1 away win in the reverse fixture in December.

The visitors have won and lost 12 of their 32 league games in La Liga this season.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last eight home games in La Liga, recording seven wins.

Mallorca have won just one of their eight away games in 2025, suffering five losses. Notably, they have failed to score in these defeats.

Barça have the best attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 88 goals. Notably, they have scored 25 goals in eight home games in 2025.

The visitors are winless against the Catalans since 2009.

Barcelona vs Mallorca Prediction

Barça lost 3-1 away to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League but bounced back with an impressive 4-3 win on Saturday. They are unbeaten at home across all competitions in 2025 and are strong favorites.

Alejandro Balde will likely be rested here while Marc Casado and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are nursing injuries. Robert Lewandowski was injured last week and is a key absentee for Hansi Flick.

Mallorca have won just three of their 15 games across all competitions in 2025. They have kept clean sheets in their last two games and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have lost their last six away meetings against the league leaders, conceding 21 goals while scoring just three.

Vedat Muriqi remains sidelined with an injury, while Robert Navarro, Manu Morlanes, and Takuma Asano are also unlikely to start here.

Considering the current league form of the two teams and the hosts' dominance in this fixture, we back the league leaders to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Mallorca

Barcelona vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

