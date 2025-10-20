Barcelona vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025 

Barcelona and Olympiacos will battle for three points in a UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday (October 21st). The game will be the early kick-off of the day.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a last-gasp 2-1 home win over Girona in La Liga over the weekend. They went ahead through Pedri's well-taken 13th-minute strike but Axel Witsel equalized with a spectacular bicycle kick seven minutes later. The game was seemingly destined to finish in a stalemate but late second-half substitute Ronald Araujo was on hand to score the match-winner in injury time.
Olympiacos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 away win over AEL Larissa in the Greek Super League. Ayoub El Kaabi scored a first-half brace, breaking the deadlock in the second minute and doubling their lead from the spot to guarantee the win.
The Red-Whites will shift their focus to the continent, having began their UCL campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal. Barcelona fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to PSG.
Barcelona vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides were drawn in Group D of the 2017-18 UCL campaign. Barcelona claimed a 3-1 home win and drew 0-0 in Greece.
- Ten of Barcelona's 11 competitive games this season have produced three goals or more.
- Olympiacos are aiming to become the first Greek side to win in Spain (17 losses, four draws).
- Barcelona have scored 2+ goals in 11 of their last 13 home games in the UCL.
- Olympiacos have never won a European away game against Spanish opposition, losing 14 of 16 games (two draws).
- Barcelona have won all seven home games against Greek opposition.
Barcelona vs Olympiacos Prediction
Barcelona started October on a poor note, losing their first two games of the month before their victory over Girona. The Catalans are scheduled for a long-awaited return to Camp Nou for this game pending approval from the regulatory agencies.
Olympiacos have a tough task ahead as they aim to end a wretched run of results in away European games. The Piraeus outfit have lost their last 11 away games in the UCL league/group phase, conceding at least two goals on each occasion.
We expect the home side to claim all three points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Olympiacos
Barcelona vs Olympiacos Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Barcelona to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals