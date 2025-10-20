Barcelona vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025 

Barcelona and Olympiacos will battle for three points in a UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday (October 21st). The game will be the early kick-off of the day.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a last-gasp 2-1 home win over Girona in La Liga over the weekend. They went ahead through Pedri's well-taken 13th-minute strike but Axel Witsel equalized with a spectacular bicycle kick seven minutes later. The game was seemingly destined to finish in a stalemate but late second-half substitute Ronald Araujo was on hand to score the match-winner in injury time.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 away win over AEL Larissa in the Greek Super League. Ayoub El Kaabi scored a first-half brace, breaking the deadlock in the second minute and doubling their lead from the spot to guarantee the win.

The Red-Whites will shift their focus to the continent, having began their UCL campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Arsenal. Barcelona fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to PSG.

Barcelona vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in Group D of the 2017-18 UCL campaign. Barcelona claimed a 3-1 home win and drew 0-0 in Greece.

Ten of Barcelona's 11 competitive games this season have produced three goals or more.

Olympiacos are aiming to become the first Greek side to win in Spain (17 losses, four draws).

Barcelona have scored 2+ goals in 11 of their last 13 home games in the UCL.

Olympiacos have never won a European away game against Spanish opposition, losing 14 of 16 games (two draws).

Barcelona have won all seven home games against Greek opposition.

Barcelona vs Olympiacos Prediction

Barcelona started October on a poor note, losing their first two games of the month before their victory over Girona. The Catalans are scheduled for a long-awaited return to Camp Nou for this game pending approval from the regulatory agencies.

Olympiacos have a tough task ahead as they aim to end a wretched run of results in away European games. The Piraeus outfit have lost their last 11 away games in the UCL league/group phase, conceding at least two goals on each occasion.

We expect the home side to claim all three points with a comfortable win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-0 Olympiacos

Barcelona vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score over 1.5 goals

