Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th January 2024

Barcelona are set to play Osasuna at the Al-Awwal Park on Thursday in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana.

Barcelona come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over ten-man Las Palmas in their most recent league game. Second-half goals from attacker Ferran Torres and German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan secured the win for Barcelona. Forward Munir El Haddadi scored the goal for Osasuna, who had Dutch midfielder Daley Sinkgraven sent off late in the second half.

Osasuna, on the other hand, beat Almeria 1-0 in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from Croatia international Ante Budimir sealed the deal for Osasuna.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 22 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Barcelona have won 17 games, lost two and drawn three.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has managed 12 goal contributions in 15 league starts for Barcelona this season.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has managed six goal contributions in 17 league starts for Barcelona this season.

Brazilian winger Raphinha has managed eight goal contributions in eight league starts for Barcelona this season.

Croatia international Ante Budimir has managed 11 goal contributions in 16 league starts for Osasuna this season.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction

Barcelona are currently third in the league, having won three of their last five league games. They are seven points behind league leaders Real Madrid, and manager Xavi has come under pressure this season after some underwhelming performances.

Given the amount of money that has been invested despite severe financial restrictions, Barcelona are yet to justify their spending. Striker Robert Lewandowski, regarded as one of the best of his generation, looks to be slowing down, and the 35-year-old arrived amid much fanfare in 2022 for a fee of €45 million. Similarly, Raphinha, signed by the club for €58 million, is yet to prove he was worth the money.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are 12th in the league, having won two of their last five league games. Given their league struggles, their focus might not fully be on the cup tie, but given that it is the semi-final stage, a strong performance could prove to be pivotal for the club.

Barcelona should have enough here to beat Osasuna.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna

Barcelona vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Barcelona to win

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet- Yes