Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Osasuna take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Friday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Getafe last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Catalan giants defeated Atletico Madrid by a 4-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 26 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's five victories.

After a run of five victories on the trot against Osasuna in La Liga, Barcelona lost their previous such game in the competition by a 4-2 margin.

Barcelona have won their last four matches at home against Osasuna in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of these games.

Osasuna were the last side to score four goals against Barcelona in a single game in La Liga and are the only team to have achieved the feat during Hansi Flick's tenure at the Catalan club.

Barcelona have won each of their last seven matches in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in four of these games.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction

Barcelona have been exceptional under Hansi Flick on the domestic front and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. With Real Madrid hot on their heels in the title race, the Catalans cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture.

Osasuna can pack a punch on their day and have troubled the Blaugrana in the past. Barcelona are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Osasuna

Barcelona vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

