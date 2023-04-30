Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd May 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Osasuna lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side in an important clash at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad over the weekend and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate on the domestic front under Xavi. The Catalan giants thrashed Real Betis by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 25 of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's six victories.

Barcelona are eight points away from mathematically winning the league title this season and could clinch the trophy by winning three of their remaining six matches in La Liga.

Despite his slump this year, Robert Lewandowski is the frontrunner to win the Pichichi trophy and has scored 19 goals so far in La Liga.

After a run of only one victory in four matches against Osasuna in all competitions, Barcelona have won their last two matches against the away side and have scored six goals in the process.

Barcelona have been the best defensive side in La Liga this season and have conceded only 11 goals in their 32 league games so far.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction

Barcelona have been impressive in La Liga so far and managed to arrest their slump with a stellar performance against Real Betis. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha found the back of the net on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

Osasuna are perfectly capable of punching above their weight and have troubled Barcelona in the past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Osasuna

Barcelona vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

