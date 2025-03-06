Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

Barcelona and Osasuna battle for three points in a La Liga round 27 clash on Saturday at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The hosts will be full of confidence following their 1-0 win at Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie in midweek. Barca played with a numerical disadvantage for over an hour following Pau Cubarsi's 22nd-minute dismissal for a last-man tackle. The Bluagrana, though, weathered the storm and left Lisbon with a win, with Raphinha's goal just past the hour-mark settling the contest.

Hansi Flick's side now shift focus back to the league where the leaders' last game saw them thrash Real Sociedad 4-0 at home.

Osasuna, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 3-3 home draw with Valencia last weekend. An exhilarating first half saw Diego Lopes break the deadlock for Valencia in the 14th minute before Aimar Oroz equalised 12 minutes later.

Nigeria international Sadiq Umar restored Los Che's lead in the 32nd minute, but Oroz completed his brace seven minutes later. Ante Budumir scored a 45th-minute penalty to put Osasuna ahead at the break. Umar completed his brace late on with a goal of the season contender to ensure that the two sides cancelled each other out.

The stalemate left Los Rojillos in 11th spot in the standings, with 33 points from 26 games, while Barca lead the way at the summit with 57 points.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have 58 wins from their last 98 head-to-head games with Osasuna, losing 21.

Their most recent clash in September saw Osasuna claim a 4-2 home win.

Osasuna have scored seven away goals in the league, the joint-lowest in the division.

Barcelona haven't conceded in their last four head-to-head games at home, winning all four.

Osasuna have won one of 12 away games this season, losing five.

Barcelona have conceded in the fist half in one of their last 11 La Liga home games.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction

Barcelona have made a 16-game unbeaten start to the year across competitions, winning 13. They have been rampant in attack, with 71 goals scored after 26 games the most any side have managed in La Liga since they had scored 76 in 2017.

It highlights the size of the task facing Osasuna. However, they will draw inspiration from their win in the reverse fixture, which snapped the Blaugrana's perfect seven-game start to the season.

Expect the league leaders to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna

Barcelona vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First-half result: Barcelona to win

