Barcelona vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2023

Barcelona SC and Palmeiras will battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores matchday three fixture on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Tecnico in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro last weekend. All four goals were scored by four different men, with two goals coming in injury time to ensure the spoils were shared.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Corinthians in the Brazilian Serie A. Murilo and Raphael Veiga scored first-half goals to inspire the Verdão to victory.

The Brazilian champions will turn their focus to the continent, having claimed a 2-1 comeback home win over Cerro Porteno last time out. Damian Bobadilla gave the visitors a shock early lead but second-half goals from Gustavo Gomez and Rafael Navarro saw Palmeiras complete a comeback.

Barcelona triumphed over Bolivar by the same scoreline on home turf, with Fernando Gaibor and Jonathan Bauman scoring either side of Ronnie Fernandez to inspire the win. All four teams in Group C are level on three points from two games.

Barcelona vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were paired in the round of 16 of the 2017 Copa Libertadores, with Barcelona progressing on penalties.

Each of Palmeiras' last six games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Barcelona's last six competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Barcelona have won all five matches they have played at home this season, scoring 14 goals and conceding three.

Palmeiras are on a six-game winless streak on the road, drawing four matches in this sequence.

Barcelona have scored at least two goals in four of their last five competitive games.

Barcelona vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Palmeiras have been one of the most successful sides on the continent in recent years and are among the favorites to go all the way this season. However, their form on their travels this season has not been up to par, while Barcelona have been untouchable in front of their fans.

Both sides are attack-minded and are likely to play on the front foot in a bid to claim maximum points.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Palmeiras

Barcelona vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

