Barcelona vs PSV: 4 players to watch out for

Barcelona will take on PSV at the Nou Camp today

After about a four-month break, the UEFA Champions League, Europe's top competition is set to resume today, leaving football fans in great anticipation as they look forward to watching their favourite clubs take part in the tournament once more.

LaLiga giants, Real Madrid claimed the coveted trophy last term, defeating Premier League outfit Liverpool 3-1 in the final to complete their third consecutive European triumph and they will begin their defense mission by facing Roma in their opening fixture this week.

But before then, one of the most anticipated fixtures will pit Barcelona against Dutch outfit PSV today. The Catalans, after suffering a humiliating exit in the European tournament last season have come back with great determination and they will kick off their Champions League campaign by facing a young and in-form PSV side which makes the match a very promising one.

With both sides possessing great quality under their ranks, we take a look at 4 incredible superstars to watch out for in the encounter:

#4 Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has started the season on a high note

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund during the summer of 2017 - signed as a replacement for Brazilian winger Neymar Junior who departed the Nou Camp to complete a world-record deal to join Paris Saint Germain earlier.

After enduring a turbulent campaign with the Catalans during his debut season amidst injury concerns, the attacker has finally bounced back from his injury crisis and he has entered the new campaign in an electrifying form - bagging 4 fantastic goals for La Blaugrana in their last 5 matches this season.

Dembele is a pacey winger with incredible talent and unbelievable skills, capable of creating magical moments and deciding the fate of important matches just as he has shown us so far this term. Barcelona fans will be counting on him to continue with his impressive performances when they face PSV today.

