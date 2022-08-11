Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

Barcelona kick off their 2022-23 domestic season with a La Liga fixture at the Camp Nou as they lock horns with Rayo Vallecano in an important clash on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano finished in 12th place in the La Liga standings last season and have not been at their best since the turn of the year. The away side played out a 0-0 draw against Real Valladolid last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the table last season and have improved under Xavi. The Catalans thrashed Pumas UNAM by a 6-0 margin to win the Joan Gamper Trophy and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record again Rayo Vallecano and have won 20 out of the 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's five victories.

Barcelona have lost their last two matches against Rayo Vallecano without scoring a goal - the Catalans have suffered three consecutive goalless defeats only against Real Madrid in the past.

After a run of seven home victories on the trot against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Barcelona suffered a 1-0 defeat against the away side in April this year.

Barcelona are winless in their last two La Liga matches and have failed to find the back of the net in both these games.

22 different players found the back of the net for Barcelona in their 2021-22 league campaign - the highest number of different goalscorers in a season for a single La Liga team in the 21st century.

Robert Lewandowski has scored a goal in the first goal of the season in each of his last seven Bundesliga campaigns and is set to make his La Liga debut this weekend.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Barcelona have enjoyed a fruitful pre-season tour under Xavi but face a race against time to register their signings in time for their first league game. Ousmane Dembele has been in excellent form over the past month and will look to make his mark this weekend.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Everyone wants a pic with xavi Everyone wants a pic with xavi https://t.co/BWohX4pQJz

Rayo Vallecano have troubled the Blaugrana in the past but will have their work cut out for them on Saturday. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi