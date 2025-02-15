Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Rayo Vallecano take on Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Preview

Rayo Vallecano are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side edged Real Valladolid to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Blaugrana thrashed Sevilla by a comprehensive 4-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Rayo Vallecano and have won 17 out of the last 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Rayo Vallecano's six victories.

After a run of 13 victories on the trot against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, Barcelona have won only two of their last seven such games in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano have remained unbeaten in two of their last three matches away from home against Barcelona in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in two of these games.

After a run of only one victory in eight matches in La Liga, Barcelona have won each of their last three games in the competition.

After a run of three defeats on the trot in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their last nine games in the competition.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Barcelona have managed to claw their way back into the title race in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their momentum. The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal can be lethal on their day and will look to make an impact this week.

Rayo Vallecano can pull off an upset on their day and have troubled the Blaugrana in the recent past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

