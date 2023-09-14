Barcelona vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th September 2023

Barcelona host Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga, looking to extend their winning run in the competition to four games.

After starting their new campaign with a 0-0 draw against Getafe, the Catalans have won their next three. With 10 points in four games, Xavi's side are in third place, behind leaders Real Madrid, and promoted side Girona.

While their winning run suggests the club are on a good run of form, Barcelona's last two games haven't been convincing. The reigning champions saw off Villarreal 4-3 on matchday three, before needing an 86th-minute winner from Robert Lewandowski to beat Osasuna.

This coming Tuesday, the Blaugrana also start their 2023-24 Champions League campaign against Belgian side Antwerp at home, and they will have one eye on that clash too.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold in the new term, winning just twice in four games. The Seville outfit beat Villarreal on the opening day but dropped points to Atletico Madrid (0-0) and Athletic Bilbao (4-2) in their next two games.

However, on matchday four, Betis returned to winning ways with a 1-0 defeat of Rayo Vallecano.

With seven points in the bag, Los Verdiblancos are down in seventh position in the La Liga table.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 137 previous clashes between the sides before, with Barcelona winning 83 times and losing to Real Betis on just 30 occasions.

Barcelona have won their last three and eight of their last nine clashes with Real Betis.

Barcelona have lost only two of their last 20 clashes with Real Betis, although both came at home: 4-3 in November 2018 and 1-0 in December 2021.

Barcelona have dropped points in four of their last eight La Liga games, as much as in their previous 19.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Prediction

Barcelona might not have won convincingly in their last two games but managed to grind out a win, nonetheless. That's the hallmark of a champion. Their record against Real Betis has been terrific in recent times and Barca should be able to see their rivals off once again here.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Real Betis

Barcelona vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes