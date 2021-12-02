Barcelona vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips - 4th December 2021

Xavi's Barcelona are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side at the Camp Nou on Saturday.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have consistently punched above their weight this season. The Andalusians eased past Levante by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will work hard to replicate that scoreline in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The Catalan giants secured an important 3-1 victory against Unai Emery's Villarreal last weekend and will be confident going into this game.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have a predictably impressive record against Real Betis and have won 32 out of 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' nine victories.

The Blaugrana have scored at least three goals in 11 of their last 12 matches against Real Betis at Camp Nou in all competitions.

Barcelona are on a five-game winning streak against Real Betis in La Liga and will look to extend their run this weekend.

The last six league games between these two teams have not produced a single clean sheet and have witnessed an astonishing 36 goals scored.

Real Betis have scored at least two goals in their last four La Liga matches against Barcelona.

Barcelona have managed to find the back of the net in all eight of their home games in La Liga this season.

Memphis Depay and Juanmi are the top scorers for Barcelona and Real Betis respectively, with both forwards bagging eight goals apiece so far this season.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Prediction

Barcelona have improved under Xavi over the past week but will need to embark on a winning streak to inject life into their top-four ambitions. The Catalans have managed consecutive victories in La Liga but do have several issues to address ahead of this game.

Real Betis have troubled the Blaugrana on several occasions in the past and will look to make the most of their opponents' shaky form. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 4-2 Real Betis

Barcelona vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Barcelona

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Memphis Depay to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Barcelona to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi