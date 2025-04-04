Barcelona vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Betis lock horns with Hansi Flick's Barcelona side in an important encounter at the Montjuic on Saturday. Both teams have stepped up to the plate this season and will want to win this game.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Andalusian outfit edged local rivals Sevilla to a narrow 2-1 victory in the Seville Derby last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this year. The Blaugrana edged Atletico Madrid to a crucial 1-0 victory in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Real Betis and have won 31 out of the last 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Betis' nine victories.

Barcelona have won 19 of their last 23 matches against Real Betis in La Liga and have achieved more victories only against Sevilla during this period.

Real Betis have won two of their last six matches away from home against Barcelona in La Liga - one more victory than they had managed in the 22 such games preceding this run.

Barcelona have won their last two matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga and have managed to keep clean sheets in both these games.

Barcelona vs Real Betis Prediction

Barcelona have thrived under Hansi Flick and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Lamine Yamal was virtually unplayable against Atletico Madrid and will look to find the back of the net this weekend.

Real Betis can pull off an upset on their day and have troubled Barcelona on a few occasions in the past. Barcelona are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis

Barcelona vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

