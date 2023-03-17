Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 3 key battles to look out for in El Clasico on Sunday | La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the El Clasico this weekend. The game is scheduled to be played at the Camp Nou on Sunday (March 19)

Xavi's men have been the most clinical team in La Liga this season, having registered 65 points from 25 games. Similarly, they are the current league leaders.

Real Madrid have been decent as well, having registered 56 points from 25 league games. They currently occupy second position in the La Liga standings. Nine points behind the league leaders.

Over the years, the El Clasico has always been fierce and fascinating to watch, and this fixture promises to be intense as well.

On that note, this article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

#3 Karim Benzema vs Andreas Christensen

Karim Benzema has been imperious this season

There is no doubt that Karim Benzema has been one of the most remarkable strikers in La Liga this season and his experience in the final third has been significant for Real Madrid as well. Benzema has netted 11 goals and registered three assists in 15 league appearances this season.

Karim Benzema (11 goals scored) has an xG of 13.4 in La Liga this season, only behind Robert Lewandowski (15 goals scored) at 14.1.

Monitoring his movements in attack is tough as his aerial prowess and vision in front of goal has been outstanding.

This is an indication that Andreas Christensen will have his work cut out in this clash. But the Danish defender has been brilliant in defense and his awareness in key areas has been remarkable in La Liga this season.

However, stopping Benzema from making a meaningful contribution in the final third requires another level of defensive robustness and alertness.

#2 Robert Lewandowski vs Antonio Rudiger

Robert Lewandowski is set to face Real Madrid

The Polish international has clearly been the most sensational striker in the league so far and his presence has arguably improved Barcelona's attacking threat this season.

Lewandowski has netted 15 goals and registered five assists in 21 league appearances.

Robert Lewandowski - 15 goals & 5 assists

Pedri - 6 goals

Raphinha - 6 goals & 4 assists

Ousmane Dembele - 5 goals & 5 assists

Ansu Fati - 3 goals & 3 assists



Top of La Liga with 65 points.



FC Barcelona are Cooking. Robert Lewandowski - 15 goals & 5 assistsPedri - 6 goalsRaphinha - 6 goals & 4 assistsOusmane Dembele - 5 goals & 5 assistsAnsu Fati - 3 goals & 3 assistsTop of La Liga with 65 points.FC Barcelona are Cooking. 🇵🇱 Robert Lewandowski - 15 goals & 5 assists🇪🇸 Pedri - 6 goals 🇧🇷 Raphinha - 6 goals & 4 assists 🇫🇷 Ousmane Dembele - 5 goals & 5 assists 🇪🇸 Ansu Fati - 3 goals & 3 assists✅ Top of La Liga with 65 points.FC Barcelona are Cooking. 🔥 https://t.co/VYBhK6N2da

However, what makes him key in this clash is his immense finishing prowess and attacking experience, which is crucial for Xavi's men. Similarly, monitoring his movements in and around the penalty box is difficult as he can switch positions in quick succession and wreck a team's defense within a short period of time.

Antonio Rudiger will have to be alert and robust in defense if he intends to keep Lewandowski under wraps. However, Rudiger is energetic and his ball-winning prowess has been outstanding. It will be fascinating to see if he will silence Lewandowski.

#1 Vinicius Junior vs Ronald Araujo

Vinicius is incredibly tough to contain

When you talk about in-form wingers currently in Europe, one of the names that comes to mind is Vinicius as the Brazilian has been outstanding on the left flank in recent months.

His attacking brilliance has seen him score eight goals and register four assists in 24 league appearances this season.

La Liga players with the most successful dribbles so far



🥇 Vinícius Júnior (75)

🥈 Javi Galán (51)

🥉 Samuel Chukwueze (49)

Sergi Dardar (45)



✍️



I would have loved to have Javi Galan but we already have 3 LBs. Perhaps after Jordi Alba leaves? La Liga players with the most successful dribbles so far🥇 Vinícius Júnior (75)🥈 Javi Galán (51)🥉 Samuel Chukwueze (49)Sergi Dardar (45)✍️ @BeGriffis I would have loved to have Javi Galan but we already have 3 LBs. Perhaps after Jordi Alba leaves? 📊 La Liga players with the most successful dribbles so far🥇 Vinícius Júnior (75)🥈 Javi Galán (51)🥉 Samuel Chukwueze (49)4⃣ Sergi Dardar (45)✍️ @BeGriffis 💭 I would have loved to have Javi Galan but we already have 3 LBs. Perhaps after Jordi Alba leaves? https://t.co/HPZX633JlW

Monitoring his movements in attack is tough because he is very tricky and energetic on the flank. This implies that Araujo will definitely have to be on top of his game if he intends to silence Vinicius.

However, Araujo has proven to be formidable in stopping Vinicius in recent El Clasico meetings and this is a decent mental boost for the Uruguayan going into this clash.

